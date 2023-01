Horvat recorded a power-play assist, two shots on goal, two hits and two PIM in Wednesday's 5-2 loss to the Lightning.

Horvat kept his point streak alive with a secondary assist on a Quinn Hughes goal in the third period. During the streak, Horvat has four goals and six assists. The 27-year-old center has racked up 30 goals, 49 points (17 on the power play), 131 shots on net, 33 hits and a plus-4 rating through 44 outings.