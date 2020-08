Horvat scored a power-play goal on five shots and added an assist in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Wild in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Qualifiers.

Horvat set up the opening tally by Tanner Pearson just 24 seconds into the game before netting the game-winner on his own in the third period. The 25-year-old center collected 53 points in 69 contests prior to the pause. He'll likely continue to anchor one of Vancouver's top two lines during the playoffs.