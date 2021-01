Horvat scored a goal on four shots and added an assist in Wednesday's 5-3 win over the Oilers.

Horvat opened the scoring at 15:32 of the first period, and later provided the secondary assist on Nils Hoglander's first NHL goal. Their line with Tanner Pearson combined for five points in the season-opening win. Fantasy managers know what to expect from Horvat -- he had 22 goals and 53 points in 69 games last year and should challenge for the 40-point mark in 2020-21.