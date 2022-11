Horvat scored a goal on two shots and went minus-2 in Monday's 5-4 loss to the Golden Knights.

Horvat tallied a game-tying goal in the third period, his 15th tally of the season. He's netted 11 of those goals in his last 11 games, and he's just one behind Connor McDavid for the league lead. While his finishing has been sharp, Horvat's added just six assists through 19 contests this season, and logged just 10 hits as the physical part of his game has gone to the back burner.