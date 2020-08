Horvat scored twice in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Blues in Game 1 of their first-round series.

Horvat opened the scoring on the power play at 4:29 of the first period. He added an insurance tally on a pass from Tanner Pearson in the third period. Horvat has recorded three multi-point efforts in five games during the postseason -- he's up to four goals, two helpers, 16 shots and a plus-3 rating in that span.