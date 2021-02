Horvat scored a goal on three shots and dished an assist in Wednesday's 5-1 win over the Flames.

Horvat set up Jordie Benn for a tally early in the first period. In the second, a Quinn Hughes pass set Horvat loose, and he got around a sprawling Jacob Markstrom to score into a nearly empty net. The two-point effort gave Horvat 15 on the year (eight goals, seven helpers). The center has added 45 shots on net, 19 hits and a minus-7 rating in 20 appearances.