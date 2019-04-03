Canucks' Bo Horvat: Passes 60-point mark
Horvat collected a pair of assists in a 4-2 win over the Sharks on Tuesday.
The two helpers give Horvat 61 points (27 goals, 34 assists) in 80 games this season, setting new career highs in all of the scoring categories. He's picked up 18 points on the power play and another three while shorthanded.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...