Horvat scored his 14th goal of the season and also collected an assist in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Sabres.

Horvat has put up 10 points in his last six games, giving the Canucks' captain a total of 38 in 2019-20, in 45 games. It was good to see Horvat post a plus rating Saturday considering he'd finished with a minus rating in his last two contests. For the season, Horvat is minus-five.