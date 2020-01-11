Canucks' Bo Horvat: Picks up pair in win
Horvat scored his 14th goal of the season and also collected an assist in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Sabres.
Horvat has put up 10 points in his last six games, giving the Canucks' captain a total of 38 in 2019-20, in 45 games. It was good to see Horvat post a plus rating Saturday considering he'd finished with a minus rating in his last two contests. For the season, Horvat is minus-five.
