Horvat delivered a secondary assist Tuesday in a 4-2 win over the Flames.

Horvat has now reached at least 20 helpers in six straight seasons. The captain, also with 18 goals, has been a consistent offensive force for the Canucks over the years, though he hasn't recorded a multi-point game since racking up two helpers against the Senators on April 24. Vancouver wraps up its season in Calgary on Wednesday.