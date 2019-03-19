Horvat scored the game-winning goal and added a power-play assist in a 3-2 overtime win against the Blackhawks on Monday.

Horvat and defenseman Alex Edler assisted on each other's goals to lead the Canucks to the win. Horvat has a new career high in points with 54 from 73 games this season (25 goals, 29 apples), and he's up to 209 shots as well, also a personal best. The 24-year-old center could crack the 60-point threshold for the first time in his career by the end of the season.