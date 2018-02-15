Horvat scored a goal and added two helpers in a 4-3 loss to Florida on Wednesday.

Injuries have depleted Horvat's production this season, precluding him from being a major part of Vancouver's youth movement. While playing, though, Horvat has been a strong option throughout the season, and as long as he can stay healthy and avoid a repeat of his leg injury, he'll be a solid option on your fantasy team.

