Horvat registered an assist, five shots on goal and two hits in Saturday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Predators.

Horvat was strong in this contest, especially on faceoffs -- he won 24 of 36 draws. The 27-year-old had scored six goals in his last three games, but he'll have to settle for extending his point streak with a helper. He's at 10 goals, four assists, 43 shots on net, eight hits and a minus-1 rating in 12 contests overall while logging top-line minutes.