Horvat had a pair of assists and three shots on goal in Friday's 6-5 shootout loss to the Capitals.

Horvat's starting to run hot, with four goals and six points over his last three games. He's at eight points and 31 shots on goal through 10 games this season. The center cracked the 60-point barrier last season, and he's in a good position to do so again in 2019-20.