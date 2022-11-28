Horvat logged an assist and three hits in Sunday's 4-3 overtime win over the Sharks.

Horvat had goals in the last three games, though he didn't extend that streak. He's got points in four straight thanks to a primary helper on Kyle Burroughs' opening tally. Horvat is up to 17 tallies, seven assists, 73 shots on net, 14 hits and a plus-1 rating in 22 contests this season. Considering he has just one 30-goal campaign to his credit, he'll likely slow down that pace, but he should be able to make up for it with more playmaking.