Horvat netted two goals on five shots and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 5-2 win over Vegas in Game 2.

Horvat's first goal came on the power play in the first period, converting on a quick pass from Tyler Toffoli in close. In the third, Horvat caught the Vegas defense sleeping just 18 seconds into the period to give Vancouver a 4-1 lead. The pair of goals snapped a five-game point drought for the center, who now has eight markers, a pair of assists and 37 shots on goal in 12 postseason contests.