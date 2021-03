Horvat scored a power-play goal on three shots in Saturday's 2-1 win over the Oilers.

Chaos ensued in front of Oilers goalie Mikko Koskinen before Horvat shoveled in a power-play tally at 12:59 of the second period. The goal was Horvat's 12th of the year. He's added nine assists, 74 shots on net, 35 hits, 20 blocked shots and a minus-6 rating in 31 contests. Eight of the center's points have come on the power play.