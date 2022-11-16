Horvat scored a goal and drew two assists during Tuesday's 5-4 victory over the Sabres.

Horvat, who was the first player in franchise history to compile five multi-goal games during his first 13 games, scored on his lone shot Tuesday. The 27-year-old center ranks second in the NHL with 14 goals. He trails Connor McDavid by one tally. Horvat, who generated a season-high eight shots Tuesday, scored on a power-play breakaway, taking advantage of a bad second-period line change. Tuesday's two helpers marked Horvat's first two-assist game since March 5 against the Maple Leafs.