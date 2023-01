Horvat logged an assist in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Flames.

Horvat had a shot stopped by Jacob Markstrom, but Elias Pettersson was there to knock in a rebound. With nine goals and seven assists in 13 appearances, Horvat had a productive December as he continues to track toward a career year. The center has 26 tallies, 40 points, 108 shots on net and a plus-2 rating through 36 contests this season.