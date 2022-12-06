Horvat scored a goal on three shots and blocked three shots in Monday's 7-6 overtime win over the Canadiens.

Horvat got involved in a big comeback with his third-period tally, which was his 20th goal of the season. This is the sixth year he's reached that mark, but it's typically been where he peaks. The 27-year-old is on pace to shatter his career high of 31 goals from last season, and his impressive scoring has come in a contract year. He's added seven assists, 88 shots on net and a plus-1 rating through 26 outings. If the Canucks decide to move on from Horvat ahead of the trade deadline, he could yield quite a significant return.