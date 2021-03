Horvat scored a goal on two shots and went plus-2 in Thursday's 3-1 win over the Maple Leafs.

Horvat tallied at 7:56 of the third period, providing the Canucks a two-goal cushion that they upheld. The goal was his 10th of the season -- Horvat has added seven helpers, 62 shots on net and a minus-7 rating through 27 appearances.