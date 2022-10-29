Horvat scored a goal on five shots and added an assist in Friday's 5-1 win over the Penguins.

Both of Horvat's points came on the power play in this contest. This was his second multi-point effort in nine games this season. The 27-year-old center has earned four power-play points among his five goals and three assists while adding 26 shots and a minus-1 rating in a top-six role.