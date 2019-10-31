Canucks' Bo Horvat: Registers pair of power-play points
Horvat scored a goal and added an assist, both on the power play, in Wednesday's 5-3 win over the Kings.
Horvat also won 16 of 20 faceoffs and fired six shots on goal in the contest. The center has hit his stride with five goals and four helpers during a five-game point streak. For the year, he has 11 points and 39 shots on goal in 12 contests.
