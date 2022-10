Horvat logged a power-play assist and two shots on goal in Monday's 3-2 loss to the Hurricanes.

Horvat set up the first of J.T. Miller's goals in the contest. While the Canucks have struggled to an 0-5-2 record, Horvat's been a bright spot with four goals, two power-play assists, 20 shots on net and a minus-2 rating in seven contests. He was bumped up to the first-line center role Monday, presumably as a way for Bruce Boudreau to shuffle things up among his forwards.