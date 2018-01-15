Canucks' Bo Horvat: Resumes skating
Horvat (leg) has begun skating on his own, per head coach Travis Green, and his recovery remains on track, Jeff Paterson of TSN 1040 Vancouver reports.
It's been roughly six weeks since Horvat suffered his malady, and a return close to the All-Star break still appears to be the most likely scenario. Horvat has improved his point production every season he's been in the league, and although last season's 52-point effort will be hard to match with the missed time, he's already totaled four multi-point outings this year.
