Horvat and the Canucks' games against the Oilers on Friday and the Maple Leafs on Saturday have been postponed, Sportsnet's John Shannon reports.

The Canucks finally returned to practice Thursday after a three-week layoff due to a team-wide, COVID-19 outbreak, so the NHL has elected to give Vancouver a few more days to practice before resuming its schedule. It sounds like Horvat and the Canucks could be back in action as soon as Sunday.