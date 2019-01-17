Horvat is feeling the effects of a "couple heavy hits" from Wednesday's game against the Oilers, so the Canucks called up Tanner Kero or precautionary reasons ahead of Friday's home clash with the Sabres, Patrick Johnston of the Vancouver Province reports.

Horvat missed the scoresheet in the 3-2 overtime loss, but he doled out a pair of hits of his own in addition to four blocked shots over 23:15 of ice time. There's a chance that he'll receive a maintenance day away from the ice Thursday.