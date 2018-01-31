Canucks' Bo Horvat: Scores first goal since returning
Horvat scored his 11th goal of the season in Tuesday's overtime win over the Avalanche.
Horvat opened the scoring with a breakaway beauty that got Vancouver off to a hot start. It was his first tally since returning to the lineup following an 18-game injury absence (leg). Horvat has looked like his usual dynamite self in his first four games back, collecting three points and averaging around 20 minutes of ice time. The 22-year-old has put up 23 points in 32 games this season and is sporting a tidy plus-6 rating. Now that the first one is out of the way, look for Horvat to start scoring more regularly.
