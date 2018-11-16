Canucks' Bo Horvat: Scores goal in losing effort
Horvat scored his 10th goal of the season Thursday in a 6-2 loss to the Wild.
The Canucks' No. 1 center now has 18 points on the season and despite the team's recent slide, has done his part offering consistent point production throughout the season. Horvat's goal came on the power play and had Vancouver within two goals early in the second period, however, Minnesota would score the next three. Meanwhile, Horvat has three markers and seven points in his last five games. including a four-point effort last Thursday in Boston.
More News
