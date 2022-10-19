Horvat connected twice Tuesday, but the Canucks remained winless following a 4-3 overtime loss to the host Blue Jackets.

Horvat, who produced points in three of the Canucks' opening four outings, scored his second goal at 7:00 of the third period Tuesday, giving the road-weary Canucks a one-goal lead. It wouldn't last. The 27-year-old center led the team with five shots on goal, but his all-around effort was spoiled. Horvat opened the scoring at 7:51 of the first period off assists from hot-scoring Elias Pettersson and Tyler Myers. It wasn't enough.