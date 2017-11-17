Horvat scored for the second consecutive game Thursday against Vegas.

Horvat has been excellent this season and is now up to eight goals and 15 points in 19 contests. The 22-year-old is meshing well with Brock Boeser on the top line and appears destined for a career season. The 22-year-old's continued progress as a player is great for fantasy owners, as he seems to improve with every game. His four power-play tallies and consistent offense production make him worth starting whenever the Canucks are in action.