Horvat scored a goal on two shots in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Golden Knights.

Horvat retook sole possession of second place in the goal rankings, one behind the Stars' Jason Robertson. Horvat has scored in three straight games to get to 17 tallies and six assists in 21 contests overall. The center has recorded 72 shots on net, an even plus-minus rating, nine power-play points and two shorthanded points.