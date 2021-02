Horvat scored a goal on five shots in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the Oilers.

Horvat struck at 1:06 of the first period on a Nate Schmidt pass. The goal was Horvat's ninth of the season. He's picked up four points in the last five contests. The center is up to 16 points, 56 shots on net and a minus-8 rating through 23 games this season.