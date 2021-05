Horvat tallied a short-handed goal on his only shot in Saturday's 4-1 victory over the Oilers.

Horvat drove to the net and tapped home Tanner Pearson's cross-crease feed to get the Canucks on the board 1:27 into the second period. The 26-year-old Horvat finished the 2020-21 season with 18 goals and 37 points in 53 games, narrowly missing out on a fifth consecutive 20-goal campaign.