Horvat scored two power-play goals on five shots in a 5-2 loss to New Jersey on Tuesday.

Horvat now has multiple-goal outings in back-to-back contests, giving him a total of eight goals on the year. At this point, the 27-year-old center is on pace to once again reach the 30-goal threshold, a mark he hit for the first time last season. Given his offensive upside, Horvat should be considered a top-end fantasy target heading into the rest of the campaign.