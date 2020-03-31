Horvat has 53 points in 69 games played so far this season.

That scoring pace would see him finish with 63 points in a full 82-game campaign. This would be a new career high in points, surpassing last season's 61-point total. For leagues that consider faceoffs, Horvat has become a key player in that regard. His 1483 faceoffs taken and 850 faceoff wins each rank third in the NHL.