Horvat (lower body) will be re-evaluated in two weeks after suffering an injury Thursday against Arizona.

The Canucks have just seven games left in the regular season and are currently on the outside of the playoff picture. If he doesn't return this season, Horvat will finish the 2021-22 campaign with a career-high 31 goals. He totaled 52 points while averaging 19:30 of ice time through 70 contests.