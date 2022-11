Horvat scored a goal in Saturday's 3-2 loss to Toronto.

Vancouver's captain just keeps tickling the twine -- this was his 13th goal of the season and that puts him just two behind Connor McDavid for the league lead. Horvat is due a new contract and the Canucks have a difficult decision to make on his next one. He is on the last year of a deal that pays him $5.5 million AAV, but Horvat's playing his way into a significant raise.