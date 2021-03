Horvat generated a goal and an assist on the power play Saturday in a 4-2 win over the Maple Leafs.

Arguably one of the most underrated centers in the NHL, Horvat is up to 11 goals and eight assists through 28 games. His shooting percentage (16.7) would also be a career high if he can sustain it. Never has Horvat finished a campaign on the right side of the plus-minus rating -- he's currently at minus-5 -- but that shouldn't tip the scales in most fantasy settings.