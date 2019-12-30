Canucks' Bo Horvat: Sends two helpers in win
Horvat had a pair of assists in the third period of Sunday's 5-2 win over the Flames.
Both of Horvat's assists went to Tanner Pearson. Horvat also won 17 of 20 faceoffs in an all-around strong performance on the ice. The center has 30 points (10 scores, 20 helpers) in 40 outings this season, putting him right in line with his 61-point campaign a year ago.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.