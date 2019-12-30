Horvat had a pair of assists in the third period of Sunday's 5-2 win over the Flames.

Both of Horvat's assists went to Tanner Pearson. Horvat also won 17 of 20 faceoffs in an all-around strong performance on the ice. The center has 30 points (10 scores, 20 helpers) in 40 outings this season, putting him right in line with his 61-point campaign a year ago.