Canucks' Bo Horvat: Set to travel with club
Horvat (leg) will accompany the Canucks as they travel to Edmonton ahead of Saturday's road game against the Oilers.
The plan is to have Horvat practice Friday, at which point the team should have a better read on when he'll return. If he doesn't come back Saturday, then perhaps he'll be ready for Sunday's contest in Winnipeg. Horvat, who was Vancouver's ninth overall draft pick in 2013, could be worth activating in fantasy as soon as he's ready given that he produced 20 points (10 goals, 10 assists) in 28 games before sustaining the injury.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...