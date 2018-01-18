Horvat (leg) will accompany the Canucks as they travel to Edmonton ahead of Saturday's road game against the Oilers.

The plan is to have Horvat practice Friday, at which point the team should have a better read on when he'll return. If he doesn't come back Saturday, then perhaps he'll be ready for Sunday's contest in Winnipeg. Horvat, who was Vancouver's ninth overall draft pick in 2013, could be worth activating in fantasy as soon as he's ready given that he produced 20 points (10 goals, 10 assists) in 28 games before sustaining the injury.