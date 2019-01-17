Horvat (lower body) should be able to play Friday versus Buffalo.

Horvat sustained a charley horse in Vancouver's last game, however, should be fine to face the Sabres on Friday. He's struggled of late, managing only three points over his last 10 contests. Be sure to check back before puck drop to confirm that the 23-year-old is in fact in the lineup. The youngster has averaged a career-high 20:56 of ice time per game in 2018-19.