Canucks' Bo Horvat: Snaps mini-slump with assist
Horvat generated an assist, two shots on goal and two PIM in Thursday's 4-2 loss to the Stars.
Horvat had the secondary helper on Jake Virtanen's second-period goal, snapping a three-game pointless run. The 24-year-old center has 15 points, 57 shots and eight power-play points through 20 contests this season.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.