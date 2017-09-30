Canucks' Bo Horvat: Status cloudy with new season looming
Canucks coach Travis Green cautioned that it's no guarantee Horvat (upper body) will play in the season opener against the Oilers next Saturday, though "he's pretty sure he will," Irfaan Gaffar of Sportsnet reports.
Fortunately for Horvat, the Canucks will be one of the last teams to open the curtain on a new campaign -- there are four games scheduled for Opening Night on Wednesday, but Vancouver gets a bit more time to prepare. The franchise bestowed a six-year, $33 million extension on Horvat in early September, rewarding him for notching a new personal best in goals (20), assists (32) and shots on goal (158) last season. Expect him to be monitored carefully as the season approaches.
