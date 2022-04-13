Horvat scored a power-play goal on four shots, added an assist and logged four hits in Tuesday's 5-4 overtime win over the Golden Knights.

Horvat opened the scoring 1:04 into the game. He also assisted on Quinn Hughes' overtime game-winner. During a five-game point streak, Horvat has five tallies and three assists. The center is up to 52 points, 193 shots, 96 hits, 40 PIM and a plus-3 rating in 69 appearances. His recent play has been strong, and just at the right time for fantasy managers who stuck with him through his struggles earlier in the year.