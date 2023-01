Horvat notched an assist and four shots on goal in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Avalanche.

Horvat helped out on Brock Boeser's go-ahead tally in the second period, which stood as the game-winner. In addition to his assist, Horvat went 21-for-30 on faceoffs -- this is the sixth time he's won at least 70 percent of his draws in a game this year. The center leads the Canucks with 28 goals, and he's added 15 helpers, 116 shots on net and a plus-2 rating through 38 contests.