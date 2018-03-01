Horvat scored and dished out two apples Wednesday in a 6-5 overtime loss to the Rangers.

Horvat has had a balanced season, with 17 in both the goals and assists categories. However, it's also been a frustrating one, as he hasn't consistently been able to showcase his obvious talent. His pace suggests better things for him in future season if he can stay healthy, but 2017-18 looks like it'll go down as a learning experience for the young center.