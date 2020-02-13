Canucks' Bo Horvat: Strikes on power play
Horvat scored a power-play goal on three shots and blocked a pair of shots in Wednesday's 3-0 win over the Blackhawks.
Horvat opened the scoring with his first-period tally, which would hold up as the game-winner. The 24-year-old center has 18 markers and 46 points through 58 games. He's added 153 shots, 12 power-play points and a minus-6 rating.
