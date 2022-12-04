Horvat scored two power-play goal on seven shots and added two PIM in Saturday's 3-2 overtime win over the Coyotes.

Horvat went a couple games without a point, but he bounced back in a big way Saturday. His first goal tied the game at 1-1 and he won it with the game-winner in overtime. The 27-year-old center is putting up quite the contract-year bump with 19 tallies, seven assists, 85 shots on net and an even plus-minus rating through 25 contests. He's earned 11 of his 26 points on the power play.