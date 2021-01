Horvat recorded an assist and two PIM in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Jets.

Horvat set up Nils Hoglander for the Canucks' second goal of the game, which stood as the game-winner. Through 11 games, Horvat has sustained a point-per-game pace with five goals and six helpers, as well as 23 shots on goal and a minus-2 rating. The 25-year-old center should be a fixture in most fantasy lineups, although he can't be counted on for much outside of scoring.