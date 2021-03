Horvat scored a goal and added an assist in a 5-4 shootout loss to Montreal on Saturday. He finished with two shots and two hits.

Horvat pulled the Canucks even just 22 seconds into the third period, deflecting a Quinn Hughes point shot to make it a 3-3 game. It was the 14th goal of the year for Horvat, who has landed on the scoresheet in seven of his last nine games, amassing 10 points in that stretch.